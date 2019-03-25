Share:

LAHORE - Three people including two children died and another wounded critically in two different fire related accidents in Lahore, rescue workers said on Sunday.

According to officials, two minor boys were burnt alive when fire erupted at a house in Chuhng area early Sunday. Firefighters said apparently the room caught fire due to burning mosquito coils.

Nine-year-old Arslan and his seven-year-old brother Sufian were sleeping when the fire broke out in their bedroom. As a result, both the brothers died on the spot. Rescue workers pulled out the bodies after an hour-long firefighting. Unfortunately, the parents left the house with burning mosquito coils inside the room where the children were asleep, a rescue official said. The police were investigating the incident.

In another incident, a man died and another received multiple burns when fire erupted in an electric shops located in Nishtar Colony on Sunday morning. Rescue workers said Ashfaq, 25, and Talha, 15, were sleeping in the shop when fire broke out all of a sudden. As a result, Ashfaq died on the spot while teenage Talha was rushed to a hospital with multiple burns. Authorities were investigating the incident.

City police dispersed 16,000 protesters

SP (Headquarters) Syed Karrar Hussain on Sunday said the Headquarters Wing is actively contributing with Lahore Police to maintain law and order in the provincial capital besides imparting training to police officials.

While sharing weekly performance of the Headquarters Wing, he said that at least 1,420 policemen are deployed in different areas of the city on a daily basis to maintain law and order.

Syed Karrar Hussain informed that cops of operations wing were given training of firing in firing range at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. As many as 250 officials of Model Town Division operations wing were also given firing practice with SMG guns and Beretta pistols during last week.

The police officials were given briefing regarding weapon handling, guidance about stoppage during firing process and its solution as well as normal safety precautions. A one-day training workshop was also held to create awareness among DSPs regarding public handling, better management of police stations, service delivery, character building, awareness regarding basic human rights and reasons behind the violations.

SP (Headquarters) further said that foolproof security was provided to the protests and rallies. The police also took part in operations carried out against encroachments besides providing security cover to VIPs, VVIPs, and other sensitive places including churches and mosques.

Last week, he said, the Anti-Riot Force performed security duties to counter and disperse more than 16,000 protesters who had assembled on 10 major roads of the city. Similarly, 3,363 under trial prisoners were safely presented in different courts by Headquarters’ Judicial Wing. A training course on “Better Service Delivery and Attitudinal Change” was also held to bring improvement in behavior and working of policemen.

The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit of the Lahore Police during crackdown against criminals seized 27 pistols, two rifles, three pump-action, 11 magazine and bullets. DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir directed SP (Dolphin) Bilal Zafar to accelerate the speed of crackdown against criminals. SP Dolphins Squad Bilal Zafar while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings informed that the Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics during the crackdown.

The Dolphin and PRU also checked 88,500 persons, 825 vehicles, and 125,000 motorcycles during routine patrolling in the city.

At least 10 vehicles and 1550 motorbikes were impounded by police due to incomplete documents and disciplinary action was taken against responsible persons.