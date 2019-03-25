Share:

KARACHI- Two persons died and four others sustained injuries after blast occurred in the compressor room of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling station in North Karachi area of the city here on Sunday. According to eye-witnesses, the blast was so loud that initially they thought of a terror activity but later it transpired that a CNG cylinder exploded in the compressor room of a filling station, causing loud explosion and heavy fire. Soon after the incident, the fire-brigade reached the spot and extinguished the blaze. A heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies also reached the scene and sealed the gas station.

The incident that occurred near Power House roundabout in North Karachi claimed lives of two persons including filling station owner Muhammad Rashid and another person Saqib while four others including Faqeer Muhammad, Hamza, Moheed and Zarnis sustained injuries.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and medical treatment respectively.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has sought report on when was the station last inspected by the federal authorities concerned. The chief executive of the province directed the authorities to determine whether the compressor was expired or of low quality. He expressed his grief over death in the incident and condoled with the families and further directed the hospitals to provide the best treatment to the injured.