Thirteen civilians, including 10 children, were killed in joint airstrikes that the foreign aircraft carried out early on Saturday in the northeastern Afghan province of Kunduz, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed on Monday.

A broadcaster reported on Saturday that at least 13 civilians had been killed in the airstrikes, carried out in the outskirts of the provincial capital.

"An airstrike conducted by international military forces on the night of Friday to Saturday in Kunduz in support of pro-Government forces on the ground killed 13 civilians and injured three more, according to preliminary findings. The incident occurred in the Telawka neighborhood close to Kunduz city during operations conducted by pro-government forces against Taliban in the area," UNAMA said in a statement.

UNAMA called on Afghan authorities and parties involved in the airstrike to carry out their own investigation and take urgent measures to safeguard civilians from harm. "UNAMA expresses its condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement read.

The Afghan Defense Ministry said that the recent airstrikes in Kunduz had killed at least 58 members of the Taliban Islamist movement, without mentioning any civilian casualties.