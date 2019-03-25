Share:

BADIN/MIRPURKHAS-A large number of local farmers took out a rally from Kadhan Town to Badin City headquarters on Sunday to protest against, ‘what they said,’ artificial water shortage of water in tail-end areas of Badin district.

The rally led by the leaders of growers and the representatives of Badin Save Action Committee including Azizullah Dero, Mir Noor Ahmed Talpur, Comrade Wakio Khaskheli, Kabeer Ahmed Jamali, Allah Bux Notiar, Qasim Chandio and others. It concluded outside Badin Press Club where it turned into a massive sit-in for over several hours.

Addressing the participants, the representatives of growers said that their share of water was diverted to five flood canals from where it was stolen through illegal outlets to irrigate land of the influential people in Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan and Tando Allahyar districts which depriving over one million people in the tail-end areas of the district of water for the past eight months.

They said that growers of tail-end water share for 0.5 million acrs of fertile land of district was theft by installing illegal obstructions on Akram and Phuleli canals adding that huge amount of water was also diverted by illegal flood canals to 2 lacs acrs land od Sukkur barrage .

They deplored that there is no water in district Badin from last at least ten months and agriculture system has been smashed and livestock was being perished when people from tails were commenced temporary migration from rural to urban but authorities were ignoring them drastically.

They termed diversions in Akram Wah and Phuleli canal as the main reason for water shortage in the district adding they warned that they could go to any length to save their children from hunger and their livestock from dying because the government was not taking any notice of their continuous protests.

In Mirpurkhas, the ongoing shortage of water is likely to hit the produce of cotton and chilli crops in lower Nara Canal Command area including Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Umerkot and parts of Tharparkar. Irrigation Department sources revealed that Sindh chief engineer has reduced the water supply in Nara Canal head from 6500 cusec to 5600 cusec causing great difficulties to the farmers in the above districts.

Sources further said that Irrigation authorities had announced that due to shortage of water in Sindh river water supply had reduced in Nara Canal head that will remained continue for one month.

Sources said that Irrigation department engineers were making planning to extend the period of rotation programme from one week to two week till. Office bearers of farmers organization association Mirpurkhas Muhammad Ismail Shaikh, Badar Alam, Imamdin Maher, Javed Babar, Razzaque Arain and others talking to media persons blamed that irrigation department officers and staff were responsible of artificial shortage of water in tail end areas as water supply with small gauge in tail end areas have been causing severally affecting the cotton and chili sowing in past also as there was season of sowing of the both crops but at this time not availability of required quantity of water would cause of severally affecting the sowing of above crops as result in future production of the above crops would be reduced in this region.

They demanded the Sindh chief minister, Governor Sindh and other authorities to take notice of reducing the water supply in head of Nara canal and ensure proper sowing of above crops in above tail end areas with the availability of required irrigation water to achieve target of sowing of the above crops in lower Nara canal command area.