LAHORE - A 25-year-old woman was axed to death by her brothers for contracting love marriage in Kot Lakhpat in the wee hours of Sunday, police said. Another relative of the deceased is also battling for life at a hospital following the brutal assault.

The deceased was identified by police as Uzma Bibi, who married to Sajid Ali a few months ago. Sajid’s first wife Naureen Bibi was admitted to hospital with multiple injuries.

Police official Ali Waseem told reporters that both the attackers were arrested by police soon after the incident. The arrested suspects were identified as Azhar and Qasim, brothers of Uzma Bibi.

The family told the police that Azhar and Qasim forced their entry into Sajid’s house located on Chand Ray Road late Saturday. They attacked Uzma Bibi with axe. When Sajid’s first wife tried to rescue the second, the alleged killers also attacked her. As a result, both the women received serious injuries and were rushed to hospital where Uzma succumbed to her wounds. The condition of Naureen was said to be serious till late Sunday.

A police investigator said Uzma had married to Sajid, a father of four children, against the will of her parents. The deceased was residing along with her husband, his first wife, and four children at their house since they married. The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy. The police also launched investigation after registering a murder and an attempted-murder case against the suspects. Further investigation was underway.

Missing boy found murdered

A 17-year-old boy who went missing under mysterious circumstances was found dead in the fields near Soay Aasal in Kahna police precincts on early Sunday. The deceased was identified by police as Sanwal, a local resident. His family told the police that unidentified men abducted the boy and fled after throwing his body in the fields. The police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy and were investigating the killing with no arrest made yet.