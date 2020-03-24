Share:

HAFIZABAD-All the city roads and thoroughfares presented deserted look due to closure of all markets and shopping centres except grocery, food and vegetable shops, tandoor, medical stores and clinics due to imposition of lockdown. As many as 60 pillion riders and shopkeepers were booked for violating the restrictions under section 144 Cr.PC. The AC Pindi Bhattain Aitzaz Aslam Marth raided Crescent Bahu Maan Factory Pindi Bhattian which was functioning in violation of the ban imposed by the government. He ordered immediate closure of the factory and warned that the management of the factory would be taken to task if they attempted to open the factory up to April 6.

The Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza said that the Section 144 CrPC was imposed to keep citizens under four-walls to save them from coronavirus. He said that the citizens should follow the guidelines of the government and desist from unnecessary gatherings and ensure social distancing. He said the violators of lockdown would be dealt with sternly without any discrimination.

He said that the government has taken this step for the protection of citizens and to prevent spread of the coronavirus. He further said that all available resources were being utilized for protection of human lives from the coronavirus. He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the administration to save themselves and their kith and kin by strictly adopting the preventive measures in this respect and remain in their houses keeping social distancing. He also said that with the assistance of philanthropists the district government would provide free ration to the poor and deserving families. He requested the media to use their pen, voice and personal influence to stress upon everyone that social isolation and staying indoors at the maximum and avoiding to visit crowded places unnecessarily would be of great help for ensuring their security from coronavirus.

MNA Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhatti has also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the administration to prevent the threat Covid-19 and maintain social distancing and stay in their houses and desist from visiting public places as well as to avoid unnecessary gathering as these were the basics to save themselves from this menace. He appreciated the relief package announced by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Tuesday which would mitigate sufferings of the middle class and poor families.

Meanwhile, MPA Mamoon Jaffar Tarar said that the whole world was badly affected by coronavirus and they had to try their level best to be responsible and follow the guidelines to fight this fatal disease. He further said that he had arranged one week ration for 1000 poor families in his constituency which would be provided to them at their doorsteps shortly. He also appealed to well-to-do people to come forward and help the poor and deserving families in this hour of trial.

Dr. Muzaffar Ali Sheikh PML-N PMA said that coronavirus was an invisible enemy and a big challenge for the whole mankind which could be contained by the collective efforts of all the segments of the society. He further said that the PML-N workers would provide all sorts of facilities including provision of free ration to hapless citizens.