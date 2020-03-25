Share:

ISlamabad - Air pollution has declined in parts of the US as millions of Americans are forced into lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak. California has experienced the biggest improvement in air quality, specifically over the Bay Area and Central Valley where stricter social distancing guidelines have been implemented. Other metropolitan areas, including Seattle, New York, Chicago and Atlanta, have also showed a decline after residents have been asked to stay at home in order to limit the spread of the virus. The images were designed using data taken over the first three weeks of March. This pollution stems from the burning of fuel and emissions of vehicles and power plants. However, over the past few weeks, parts of the US have enforced lockdowns that only allow necessary travel, in order stop the spread of the coronavirus. The coronavirus that started in Wuhan, China is one which has never been seen before this outbreak.