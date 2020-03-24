Share:

Rawalpindi-The areas of police stations Airport and Rawat have allegedly become safe havens for criminals and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes, according to details.

By taking refuge here, the gangsters are allegedly able to plan to commit crimes including grabbing public lands on gunpoint apparently on the nod of their masters having strong links with some politicians, they said.

Unfortunately, police and other law enforcement agencies have badly failed in tracing or handcuffing these criminals involved in heinous crimes ranging from murders, kidnapping for ransom, gang rape and land grabbing in Rawalpindi, Gujar Khan, Sohawa, Jhelum and Gujrat regions, according to details.

A series of cases under sections 302/365/311/148/149/365B/376-ii/365 and 506ii of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) have been registered in many police stations while the courts of law have declared them as POs.

A lack of coordination between bosses of Rawalpindi, Jhelum and Gujrat police is posing a serious threat to the security of ordinary citizens.

However, the city police chief denied presence of hardcore criminals and POs in the precincts of the said police stations.

According to details, a group of dangerous criminals-cum-proclaimed offenders have been taking refuge in hideouts in Gulraiz and a private housing society along with GT Road, in the jurisdictions of police stations Airport and Rawat, respectively.

The notorious gangsters have been identified as Mehndi Khan (ring leader), his son ZafarMehndiand TanvirLillah, belonging to SiraiAlamgir , District Gujrat, according to details.

It was further informed that the troika along with their gang members were involved in double murder, kidnapping and gang rape cases in MohalaSultania, SaraeAlamgir and are on the run after a court of law had declared them POs.

The Nation owned the copies of the First Information Reports lodged against them with PS Saddar, SaraiAlamgir.

The same gang came out of their hideouts and wrestled with Malik Aamraiz Khan (relative of PML-N Senator ChaudhryTanvir Ali Khan) and his driver and resorted to aerial firing at Gulraiz, the precinct of PS Airport last month.

The victim party approached police and an inquiry against the accused was being carried out by Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali. They added that the gang was also involved in grabbing a plot of citizens Chaudhry Ibrahim and taking extortion for freeing the land.

Only a joint and full-fledged operation by Rawalpindi and Gujrat Police in Airport and Rawat areas could unearth the safe havens of the POs.

When contacted, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas denied any information or presence of these POs in the district.

He said he had obtained detailed reports from divisional SPs Syed Ali and Ziauddin Khan in this regard. He said PS Airport officials have recently arrested gangs involved in kidnapping for ransom as well as culprits involved in sodomy and murder of minors.

He said notorious land grabber TajiKhokhar was also arrested from same area.

Commenting on Gulraiz firing incident, CPO said it was a land dispute between two parties in Jabbi.

“PTI MPA Chaudhary Adnan raised this issue in meeting of Parliamentarians with me and SP Pothohar is enquiring in this matter,” he said.

As for as presence of POs from Gujrat is concerned, he said no intimation was received from Gujrat Police in this regard. He said his force will extend all cooperation to District Gujrat police in arresting outlaws from Gujrat hiding in the district.