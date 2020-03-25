Share:

RAWALPINDI - The federal government on Tuesday suspended all kinds of domestic flights operation in the country as precautionary measure to stop spread of novel coronavirus. A spokesman for the Aviation Division said that the cargo and special flights would be exempted from the ban. According to Aviation Division Senior Joint Secretary/spokesman Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the government of Pakistan, after due consultation with all airline operators, decided to suspend all types of domestic scheduled / non-scheduled (CMM) chartered and private aircraft passenger flight operations with effect from Thursday (March 26) at 6am. The aforementioned suspension will not apply on cargo and special flights subject to necessary clearance, he said. He said the flights would remain suspended till April2, at 5:59am.