PESHAWAR - Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Chair­man Muhammad Faiq Shah has hailed the government for announc­ing the economic relief package and said the prime minister’s monetary relief scheme would have positive impacts on poor masses and will help revive industrialization in the country. Faiq Shah while chairing a meeting via video conference here at the party’s central secretariat on Tuesday said the time shouldn’t be wasted on mere promises and ex­pectations. He said the PM economic relief and stimulus package will sup­port the country’s ailing economy. It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan has approved a relief fi­nancial relief package to support an already weak economy battered by the worst outbreak of coronavirus. The party leader said the country is passing through a critical phase of its history due to the outbreak of coro­navirus pandemic so relief should be given to people while keeping in view the ground realities.