Share:

Bangladeshi ex-Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has been released from jail for six months on humanitarian grounds in light of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Zia, also chairperson of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), at around 4:15 p.m. local time on Wednesday, came out of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in capital Dhaka, where she was being treated.

The Bangladeshi government Tuesday announced its decision to release Zia, suspending her sentence for six months.

In April 2018, Zia was shifted to the BSMMU when she fell ill and has remained there ever since.

Bangladesh on Wednesday announced the country's fifth death related to COVID-19.

The victim was one of the 39 cases reported in the county to date.