LAHORE - Carrefour, operated in Pakistan by Majid Al Futtaim, has implemented strict hygiene and safety protocols across all its stores in the country for the health and wellbeing of its customers amid concerns of the COVID-19 outbreak. These measures include ongoing cleaning of floors in areas with fresh foods, twice daily cleaning of all walls and work surfaces and daily cleaning of all equipment. Employees are asked to sanitise their hands every hour, and as an extra precaution in customer contact areas, hand sanitiser dispensers have been stationed for shoppers at the entrance, fresh food sections and at cash counters. Additionally, masks and gloves are being provided to all employees stationed at fresh food sections, including the bakery, while designated members have been deputed to specific tasks of disinfecting trolley handles after each use once they are returned to the parking bays. For all online orders, it is being ensured that the delivery drivers and food packers abide by strict hygiene standards by wearing gloves and masks for customer safety. All these measures are in line with guidelines issued by public health authorities to protect the shoppers.