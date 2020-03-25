Share:

PESHAWAR - The Civil Defense Department KP has started distribution of free food among poor people and daily wages labourers following partial lockdown being witnessed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to stop spread of Corona virus in the province.

The spokesman of Relief Department told APP on Tuesday that officials of Civil Defense and volunteers distributed free food including cooked rice, pulses, naan and others essential food items among orphans, widows and poor people in Hangu district.

The distribution of foods among poor people would continue till the situation comes to normalcy.