Share:

The number of people infected with the new type of coronavirus worldwide has exceeded 372,000; over 16,000 have died, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation report.

The European countries and the United States remain at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic; meanwhile, the number of cases is rapidly growing at an increasing rate in other parts of the world.

The worst-affected countries after China, where the virus first appeared, are Italy, the US, Spain and Germany.

Countries around the world are strengthening their efforts and taking new measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

China announced on Wednesday the lifting of tough restrictions on the province of Hubei, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, after a months-long lockdown as the country reported no new infection cases.

The US registered the first case where a teenager died from the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.

The total number of cases globally has reached 372,757, most have been registered in Europe - more than 195,000.

The global death toll has reached 16,231, of which more than 10,000 deaths have been in Europe.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March.