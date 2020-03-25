Share:

KHYBER - A local person, suspected of COVID 19, was tested negative at the police hospital Peshawar on Tuesday.

The suspect, Sher Zareen, resident of Shiekhmal Khel, Landi Kotal, had fled from a hospital in Lahore the other day. However, the police and health au­thorities took him into custody on suspicion of hav­ing coronavirus symptoms and shifted him to po­lice hospital, Peshawar for examination. Later, he was declared free of COVID-19. Additional Assistant Commissioner, Landi Kotal Shamsul Islam while con­firming it on Tuesday said that thoroughly examina­tion and other necessary tests of the suspect were carried out in police hospital, Peshawar, and accord­ing to the laboratory results, he was tested negative and was discharged.

He said, extra equipments were supplied to the headquarters hospital, Landi Kotal, to tackle any emergency situation about coronavirus.