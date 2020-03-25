KHYBER - A local person, suspected of COVID 19, was tested negative at the police hospital Peshawar on Tuesday.
The suspect, Sher Zareen, resident of Shiekhmal Khel, Landi Kotal, had fled from a hospital in Lahore the other day. However, the police and health authorities took him into custody on suspicion of having coronavirus symptoms and shifted him to police hospital, Peshawar for examination. Later, he was declared free of COVID-19. Additional Assistant Commissioner, Landi Kotal Shamsul Islam while confirming it on Tuesday said that thoroughly examination and other necessary tests of the suspect were carried out in police hospital, Peshawar, and according to the laboratory results, he was tested negative and was discharged.
He said, extra equipments were supplied to the headquarters hospital, Landi Kotal, to tackle any emergency situation about coronavirus.