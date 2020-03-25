Share:

KOHAT - Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz Tuesday directed district administration to remain vigilant and take strict action against profiteers and hoarders and ensure provision of all edible items to general public. During his visit to three quarantine centers set up in Government Degree College Gambat, Government Girls Degree College Lachi and FATA University Dara Adam Khel, he also directed the district government to ensure no shortage of edible items in the district besides any inflation in prices of edible items during the lockdown. Expressing satisfaction over the measures taken by the district government for corona patients, he ordered the district government to remain high alter to cope with any emergency in the wake of corona pandemic. He appealed masses to cooperate with the government in this hour of natural calamity and remain at home to avoid corona spread, adding that we have to fight out corona jointly and responsibly.

Earlier Deputy Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah briefed the Chief Secretary about the measures put in place and said that three quarantine centers having 200 beds have been set up in the district.

Apart from it, he said 70 beds isolation wards have also been set up at District Headquarter Hospital KDA, 24 beds at Rural Health Centre Lachi, 16-bed at Rural Health Centre Gambat and 8-bed at Civil Hospital Zargankhel Dara Adam Khel.

On the occasion DIC Kohat Tayyab Hafiz Cheemz, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Rehman, officers of Pak Army and Civil Administration were also present.