LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Major ( r) Azam Suleman Khan on Tuesday said that all civil and police officers in Punjab, Pakistan Army and Rangers and other institutes were on one page to combat the coronavirus and such an emergency could only be dealt with through coordinated efforts by all.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting attended by Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir and officers concerned. Divisional Commissioners briefed the meeting through video link that Army and Rangers personnel had reached in districts and all civil and military institutions were working hand in hand. The meeting was told that section 144 in strictly being implemented across the province.

The Chief Secretary directed the officers to ensure free movement of good transport to provinces as well as districts to maintain supply of daily use commodities. The Chief Secretary was briefed that data had been provided to divisional commissioners to track the persons having travel history of foreign countries and services of Lambardars have been acquired for their tracing, tracking and treatment (TTT).

The Chief Secretary asked the Senior Member Board of Revenue to ensure availability of sensitizers, soap for washing hands, masks and gloves at courts in districts and tehsils. He said that employees, especially media persons, must be allowed to perform their duties after necessary checking and no one should be ‘harassed’ at check points.

He mentioned that the Punjab government had approved a contingency plan regarding coronavirus and fund had been released in this regard.

He said that the government had decided to upgrade eight laboratories out of which three would be upgraded next week. He directed the divisional commissioners that food hampers be provided to deserving families in case their bread earner was in quarantine and help of philanthropists also be sought for this purpose.Speaking on the occasion, Law Minister Raja Basharat said that performance of doctors, paramedics and civil officers was praiseworthy in war against corona. He said that supply of personal protection equipment to hospitals in districts would start from today. He also assured full cooperation on behalf of the Punjab Chief Minister. IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir ordered the regional police officers to ensure enforcement of section 144 in the province.