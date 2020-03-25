Share:

Havana-Cuba will quarantine foreign tourists from Tuesday when it seals its borders to guard against the spread of the new coronavirus, the prime minister said Monday, in a move cutting one of the communist country’s few revenue sources.

“All tourists still in hotels will be placed in quarantine... They cannot leave the hotel” until they find a flight home, Manuel Marrero said on state TV, adding that there were 32,500 holidaymakers from overseas on the Caribbean island on Monday.

Some of them rushed to the airport in Havana Monday, anxious about their chances of finding a flight -- many are already full and carriers have started canceling routes. Economically crippled by US sanctions, Cuba is largely dependent on its tourism revenue. Until now, Cuba had bucked the regional trend of closing its borders to foreigners.

That generated heavy criticism from a worried population where 20 percent are over 60 and there are often cuts in the water supply and a lack of soap. Regularly washing hands has been one of the main pieces of advice that health authorities have given to help people avoid contracting the virus