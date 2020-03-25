Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahid Hussain Memon said on Tuesday that clinics of those doctors allowing gatherings of people at their clinics in defiance of health department directives would be sealed. While presiding over the meeting of officials of Rangers, police and Pak Army here, he added that those coming from abroad and other parts of the country were under scrutiny. On the occasion, Pak Army and Rangers officers assured the DC of their complete cooperation. The DC directed the concerned officers to ensure people wore masks before coming out of their houses. He warned those stepping out of their homes without any solid reason of a legal action. “People should not be allowed to gather at shops and other public places,” he asked the concerned officials.

He ordered that those coming from overseas be looked after at their homes, and if their homes were of small size, then they be kept in isolation wards. He said that 80,000 kits, ventilators and other medical equipment would reach here from China after some days that would help ensure resistance to the life-taking virus.He told that rapid response teams at union council level were working while a corona control room had been set up at his office. He said that although a ban had been imposed on public transport, however vehicles carrying items of daily use, including fruits and vegetables, would be exempted. He requested the people to keep three-feet distance between each other during prayers.

He also appealed to imams to lead two or three Friday congregations after some intervals in order to minimize the chances of large gatherings of people. Meanwhile, Pak Army personnel joined their counterparts from police and Rangers on Tuesday and went round different parts of the city to force people to remain indoors so that they could be saved from the coronavirus. Reports say on the second day of the lockdown, people from outside were stopped from entering the city while the residents were told to stay at their homes. However, shops such as general stores and those selling food items remained open.