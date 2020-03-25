Share:

LAHORE - Descon, being a socially responsible corporate entity, has donated 10,000 kg Sanidol to the Punjab government. The event took place on March 20, 2020, and was attended by Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister of Punjab, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Provincial Minister for Health, Imran Qureshi, CEO Descon Oxychem Ltd besides others. Given the recent pandemic outbreak and the shortage of sanitizers/disinfectants, Descon took the initiative to donate a sizeable amount of Sanidol to the Punjab government to be distributed to various government hospitals. Sanidol is a hydrogen peroxide-based sanitizer/disinfectant, manufactured by Descon Oxychem Limited.