Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has urged all political parties to join hands with the government in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

As per the detail she said in a statement that the politicians should bury their differences in the larger national interests.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said curfew is the last option of the government and if it will be imposed, the labourers would be affected more than others.