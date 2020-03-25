Share:

LAHORE - EFU Life has always placed its clients first. With the current pandemic COVID-19, it has become paramount to the company to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its clients, employees and communities. EFU Life brings “COVID-19 Care”, Pakistan’s first complimentary benefit for all individual life clients of the Company with the aim of providing financial assistance for COVID-19. In the unfortunate event that an insured client passes away due to COVID-19, a lump sum amount of Rs 100,000 will be paid to the beneficiary in addition to the contractual death benefits from the existing policy. This complimentary cover is applicable on all new and inforce individual unit linked plans of the Company (conventional and takaful business) effective from 23 March 2020 and covers policyholders while in Pakistan.