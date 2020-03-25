Share:

ISlamabad - Tech companies are known to listen in on private conversation via its smart speakers in order to ‘improve voice-recognition features.’ Now that millions of people are currently working home due to the coronavirus outbreak, employers are urging their stuff to power down the technology in order to keep it from listening to confidential phone calls. Mishcon de Reya LLP, the UK law firm that advised Princess Diana on her divorce, advised staff to mute or shut off listening devices like Amazon’s Alexa or Google’s voice assistant when they talk about client matters at home, according to a partner at the firm. Video products such as Ring and baby monitors are also on the list of devices to be away of while working from home, as first reported on by Bloomberg.