KANDHKOT - Sixteen people of the same family, who had been placed under quarantine at Cadet College Karampur on their return from Iran three days back held a protest demonstration here on Tuesday against the absence of proper facilities at their quarantine centre. As per a video, which has gone viral on social media, people admitted at Karampur’s quarantine centre could be seen complaining about the condition at their isolation ward. They said there are nine children and six women among them, who had been made to live a life like in a prison. They added that neither there were testing facilities available at their ward nor food and water. They expressed the fear that they might be attacked by dacoits or other anti-social elements, since their isolation ward was housed in a cadet college, which was located on a highway, where there was little security. They appealed to Sindh CM to take immediate notice of the matter and provide them proper security, food, water and testing facilities.