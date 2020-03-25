Share:

ISlamabad - It’s not just in human populations that women live longer than men; scientists discover that other female mammals also have longer lifespans than males. Researchers from the Biometry and Evolutionary Biology laboratory say that in all human populations the average lifespans are longer for women than men. They have found that is also the case for other mammals after a study of 101 different mammalian species from bats to lions. The team, led by Jean-François Lemaître, a CNRS researcher created the widest reaching study of mammal demographics completed to date. They found that female mammals live 18.6 percent longer than their male counterparts - longer than the 7.8 percent gap between humans. In human populations the difference is most stark in the oldest groups - for example nine out of ten super centenarians - people over 110 years of age - are women.