Share:

LAHORE - The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has decided to withdraw any geo-blocking in place for all FIH Hockey Pro League matches from 2019 and 2020 on its free OTT platform (www.FIH.live). The same would apply for all FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers, which were played in October and November last year, said a press release issued here. This comes in addition to all matches from 2018 World Cups, Men and Women, being already available (with no geo-blocking). As hockey fans and players around the world were staying at home to help the fight against COVID-19, FIH has decided to strengthen its engagement with them by bringing the best of hockey to their households,” FIH CEO Thierry Weil said. Furthermore, FIH was currently producing a number of additional programmes for use by its 32 broadcast partners, reaching 192 countries around the world. The programming would include FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 - Season So Far; FIH Hockey Pro League 2019 - How They Won It; Men’s Hockey World Cup Review 2018; Women’s Hockey World Cup Review 2018 and Classic FIH Hockey Pro League Matches 2019. These programmes would also be available over the next couple of weeks on FIH social media platforms.