ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday took up the matter of stranded Pakistanis in Turkey with his Turkish counterpart. Qureshi telephoned Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavusoglu to discuss the coronavirus and the global response. The Foreign Minister expressed solidarity with Turkey and appreciated the Turkish government for taking care of the Pakistanis in Turkey. The Turkish Foreign Minister expressed his gratitude to the Pakistani leadership for showing solidarity. He said the Pakistanis stranded in Turkey will be sent soon as the international flights resume. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Qureshi directed Pakistani missions abroad to promote contacts with the Pakistanis living across the world in the wake of Coronavirus. He was speaking during a visit to Emergency Crisis Management Cell regarding Coronavirus outbreak at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Islamabad yesterday. The Minister asked the Director General of the Cell to ensure timely dissemination of information through constant contact with the focal persons at Pakistani embassies across the world. He said the difficulties and problems being faced by overseas Pakistanis in the wake of Coronavirus should be shared on daily basis so that they could be resolved on priority.