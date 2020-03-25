Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday visited the Italian embassy and conveyed his deep condolences over the loss of precious lives in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Ambassador-desig­nate Andreas Ferrarese received him. Conveying deep concern and sorrow over the tragic loss of innocent lives in the on-going pandemic, the Foreign Minister commended the government and people of Italy for valiantly combating the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Foreign Minister underscored that the pandemic was one of the greatest challenges to confront human­ity in a century. Successfully overcoming it necessitat­ed both compassion and innovation, he said.