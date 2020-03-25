Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday warned people of imposition of a curfew in the province if they did not follow the government’s instructions issued to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The provincial information minister, while apologizing to the people on behalf of the Sindh government, said the government had been left with no other choice but to resort to these drastic measures. He said that controlling the spread of the Covid-19 was not Pakistan’s headache alone, but the whole world had been affected by this pandemic, adding that all other countries were taking extreme measures for the purpose.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the government was fully aware of the problems of people and that all the government functionaries were constantly working to lessen their problems. The provincial minister said that people should also understand that sometimes even the governments felt completely helpless when faced with a pandemic like coronavirus.

He said that the government was trying its best to contain the spread of the pandemic, but at the same time the government also needed the full cooperation of the people. Nasir also said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had also constituted a committee which would supervise the provision of financial assistance as well as ration to the needy people.

The provincial minister said that this committee would decide where to provide financial assistance and where to provide the ration. Nasir added that the Sindh chief minister had also asked welfare organisations to continue their work.

The minister thanked those who were following government’s health advisory and staying at their homes. He, once again, requested those violating the lockdown to stay at their homes.

The provincial minister also urged the elders to instruct their children to play at home instead of playing in the streets until the nation got rid of the virus completely.