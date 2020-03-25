Share:

Gujranwala - Four persons of same family were tested positive for coronavirus here in Kamoki on Tuesday taking the number of infected persons to seven in Gujranwala district.

Abdul Majeed (60) was diagnosed with coronavirus after his return from Saudi Arabia some days before. Later, his three relatives including Abdul Razaq (20), Hamad (9) and Hassan (5) have also been declared as corona patient which caused harassment in the area. All the said infected persons were resident of Habibpura Kamoki and the district administration and police have sealed the area and started corona tests of the suspected persons.