ISLAMABAD - The federal government has finally approved a substantial pay raise for the employees of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to facilitate the central investigation body that deals with organized crimes.
For the past many years, FIA employees had been demanding a better pay package equivalent to the enhanced salary structure of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) taking a plea that their nature of job was not different from the top anti-corruption watchdog.
According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, President Dr Arif Alvi has sanctioned the grant of allowances to the FIA employees.
In December 2019, the Ministry of Interior had moved a summary to Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring pay package and allowances of FIA at par with that of NAB to “boost up the morale of its employees.”
The notification says that employees would get 20 percent FIA allowance, 25 percent utility allowance and 60 percent investigation allowance of the running basic pay. In addition to that, the employees would also get 50 percent anti-organized crime allowance of the running basic pay.
The notification sets some conditions for the admissibility of these allowances. It says that 60 percent special allowance of the basic pay already granted to Immigration Wing of FIA will be discontinued. All these allowances will be admissible during all kinds of leave except extraordinary leave.
These allowances will be admissible to the employees during their tenure of posting and deputation abroad. All allowances will be admissible to the employees on their repatriation from posting/ deputation abroad. These allowances will be treated as part of emoluments for the purpose of deductions of income tax. The allowances will not be treated as part of emoluments for the purpose of calculation of pension and gratuity.
These expenditures will be incurred from within the sanctioned budget of the Current Financial Year (2019-20) of FIA Grant.
The ministry had moved the summary in the light of the discussion of Director General FIA Wajid Zia during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on December 2, 2019. Zia had taken charge of his office the same day.
Zia in his first meeting, in his official capacity as DG, with the PM had put this proposal before him to which the premier agreed and asked for moving a summary through a proper channel.
“It is submitted that FIA is the prime investigation agency of the federal government which conducts investigations in the field of economic crime, money laundering, cybercrime, combating terrorism, human and drug trafficking, terror financing and organized crimes,” read the summary.
The summary said that the pay and allowances of officers of FIA were not commensurate with the job of investigation of crimes involving millions of rupees.
“The pay package of FIA is low as compared to other investigation departments like NAB, due to which FIA is unable to attract honest and competent officers.” It said that there was huge disparity in the pay package of NAB and FIA.