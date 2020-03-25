Share:

MOHMAND - Health teams are deployed and screening process has started at “Babi Mohmand” where passengers travel­ling from others districts to be screened for corona­virus, Assitant Commissioner Lower Mohmand Qais­er Khan said yesterday.

He said that those passengers who have some symptoms of Coronavirus would be sent to the quar­antine center for 14 days.

The district administration with the help of health and education departments has set up quarantine centers comprising 66 beds to handle the Coronavi­rus patients in the Mohmand tribal district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Saiful Islam stressed upon the health and education departments to ensure the attendance of their class IV and other subordinates on their duty stations.

District Health Officer Muhammad Hayat Afridi told that quarantine centers and isolation wards es­tablished at the district headquarters hospital Ghala­nai. He said that the government has set up quaran­tine centers to effectively handle people coming from border areas after thorough screenings. He said that there is no Coronavirus case reported so far.

District Health Officer said that the quarantine cen­tres will provide facilities including a dispensary, a cafeteria and other recreational facilities.