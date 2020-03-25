Share:

DUBAI - The seventh edition of the ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on October 18 this year while the hosts Australia have also got affected by the Coronavirus. According to Indian Express, “The ICC is likely to have at least preliminary discussions on the fate of the world cup when its 18 member board of directors including heads of the 12 test playing nations hold a teleconference on March 29. It was supposed to be a full-fledged meeting over three days in Dubai before the coronavirus situation forced a change in plans.” The novel coronavirus pandemic has brought the whole world to an emergency position. The pandemic coronavirus started from China and has now spread across the globe. This virus has already taken the lives of more than 16,000 people around the world. The seventh edition of the mega event is scheduled to begin on October 18. Australia, the country in which the tournament is supposed to be held has also got affected by the Coronavirus. More than 2,000 people have been affected in the country. With the Australian Government prioritising the safety of the public, the concerns over the World Cup happening has increased.