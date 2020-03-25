Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday issued another order to ban in­tra-city, inter-city and inter-prov­ince movement of people by pub­lic transport in the capital city which also aims at limiting social interaction so as to check further spread of Coronavirus.

There shall be a complete ban on intra-city, inter-district and in­ter-province movement of people by public transport. However, the metro bus service will be func­tional from 8:30am to 10:30am and then from 3:30pm to 5:30pm, and Friday timings will be 8:30am to 10:30am and then from 12:30pm to 2:30pm. The met­ro bus management will ensure one empty seat between the pas­sengers, said the order issued by the District Magistrate ICT, Islam­abad.

Taxis/cabs are allowed to func­tion for which a separate SOP will be issued later.

There shall be a complete ban on gathering of all kinds as social, religious and at any place; public or private. Langer Khanas and Pa­nagahs shall remain functional.

The OPDs in all hospitals will re­main suspended, however, emer­gency services in the city hos­pitals will remain functional. Essential services of Metropoli­tan Corporation will also remain functional, the order further said.

All markets, shopping malls, restaurants and private offices shall remain closed. Public offices will function from 10am to 4pm except on Friday for which timing will be 10am to 1pm. Construc­tion sites may function after tak­ing all precautionary measures for the safety of the workers to be inspected by ICT officials, the or­der said.

It further said that persons in need of medical care, persons going to buy grocery and medi­cines within the vicinity of their residence, personnel related to essential services and health services,

pharmaceutical factories and medical stores have been exempt­ed from this Order. Similarly, of­ficials of banks, defence-relat­ed manufacturing facilities, food items manufacturing industries, welfare organizations, media per­sons, etc. are also exempted from this order which will remain ef­fective till 7 April 2020.