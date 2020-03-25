Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday issued another order to ban intra-city, inter-city and inter-province movement of people by public transport in the capital city which also aims at limiting social interaction to check further spread of coronavirus.

There shall be a complete ban on intra-city, inter-district and inter-province movement of people by public transport. However, the metro bus service will be functional with timing from 8:30am to 10:30am and then from 3:30pm to 5:30pm, and Friday timing will be 8:30am to 10:30am and then from 12:30pm to 2:30pm.

The metro bus management will ensure one empty seat between the passengers, said the Order issued by District Magistrate ICT, Islamabad. Taxis/cabs are allowed to function for which a separate SOP will be issued.There shall be a complete ban on gathering of all kinds as social, religious and at any place; public or private.

Langer Khanas and Panagahs shall remain functional. The OPDs in all the hospital will remain suspended however emergencies services in the city hospitals will remain functional. Essential services of Metropolitan Corporation will also remain functional, the order said further.All markets, shopping malls, restaurants and private offices shall remain closed. Public offices will function from 10am to 4pm except on Friday for which timing will be 10am to 1pm. Construction sites may function after taking all precautionary measures for the safety of the workers to be inspected by ICT officials, the Order said. It further said that persons in need of medical care, persons going to buy grocery and medicines within the vicinity of their residence, personnel related to essential services and health services, pharmaceutical factories and medical stores have been exempted from this order.

Similarly, officials of banks, defence-related manufacturing facilities, food items manufacturing industries, welfare organizations, media persons, etc. are also exempted from this order which will remain effective till 7 April 2020.