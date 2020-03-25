Share:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that stricter measures will be taken to secure social health and immunity amid the combat against novel coronavirus spread, state TV reported.

We may be stricter toward (intercity) trips and problems that they cause for the people," Rouhani said at a virtual cabinet meeting.

Our people must know that these strict decisions are meant to protect their lives. We know that such measures will be hard for people, but we have no choice," he added.

Rouhani said his administration has managed the first wave of the outbreak properly, and the country is preparing to deal with the next wave in coming days.

The Iranian president urged further cooperation of people as a means to the success of his administration's plans.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education confirmed that 27,017 people in the country have been infected with the coronavirus, of whom 2,077 have died.