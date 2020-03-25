Share:

Karachi - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday expressed great concern over the carefree attitude of some people during the lockdown, adding their defiance of government orders could cause irreparable harm to them, their relatives as well as the entire nation. In his statement issued from Pakistan House, Kamal said people should be careful and comply with the government orders in letter and spirit. “In these difficult times, everyone has to prove to be a responsible citizen. The country does not have much resources to bear the burden of the damage caused by the COVID-19,” PSP chairman noted with concern. “Therefore, prevention is the best cure and way out. Lockdown is in need of the hour and in the greater public interest. Those who violate it endanger their lives and their families,” he said, and added, “I appeal to young people in particular that as your parents sacrificed a lot to protect you from disease during your childhood. It is your responsibility today to stay at your homes and protect your parents, elders and children from the coronavirus.”