LAHORE - A 25-year-old boy was killed when the string of a stray kite cut his throat in Factory Area of Lahore on Tuesday. DIG Operations suspended the area SHO immediately.

Police said Danish was on his way from Chungi Amar Sadhu to Sufi Abad when the string of a stray kite fell on him and injured severely. On receiving information, police reached on the spot and shifted the critical injured to General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim was the resident of Azad Kashmir, residing in a rented house at Sufi Abad.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar took strict notice of boy killing and sought report from CCPO in this regard. He said the exemplary punishment should be given to the accused as per law.

He condoled over the loss of life. In a condolence message, he extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in an eternal peace.

Police stage flag march in City

Lahore police staged a flag march on the main city roads on Tuesday to create a sense of security among citizens and maintain law and order situation effectively.

The flag march was staged on the directions of DIG Operations and supervised by SP Dolphin Ayesha Butt. Officials of Dolphin and Police Response Unit participated in the march. It started from Walton Headquarters and terminated at Nasser Bagh after passing through Liberty Roundabout, Siddique Trade Centre, Shadman, Kalma Chowk, Chamber of Commerce and The Mall road.