DADU - The entire district gave a deserted look as the 14-day lockdown entered its second day on Tuesday. Shopping malls, markets, government and private offices, restaurants and other businesses remained closed. Police booked more than 25 people for violating section 144 in various parts of the city. Meanwhile, police have also intensified patrolling and checking of the entry and exit points of the district to maintain law and order and ensure security of the people. Student alleges police robbed him of cash: On the other hand, Sajid Ali, a student, told the newsmen that while he was going to see a doctor since he had a temperature, he was intercepted by some policemen who booked him for violating the lockdown, and also robbed of Rs500 he had with him at that time.