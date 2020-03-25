Share:

BADIN - Pakistan People’s Party MPA from Thar Arbab Lutfullah on Tuesday said he would be distributing cooked food and ration to over 3,350 families of Thar from his own pocket as long as lockdown persisted in the desert district. When contacted, he said that on Tuesday he provided food and other essential items to the poor families of Diplo , Kaloi, Mithi, Islamkot and Chhachhro from his own pocket. Asking people not to panic, the MPA urged them to instead corporate with the provincial government in its fight against the coronavirus. He said the Sindh government was committed to providing relief to people of all segments of the society during the lockdown, particularly the poor.