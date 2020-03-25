Share:

KARACHI - In light of current COVID-19 (coronavirus) emergency situation prevailing around, National Bank of Pakistan branches will open at 10:00 am and continue serving till 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday). The Bank is committed to provide the best possible banking facilities to all its customers under these challenging circumstances. All the branches of National Bank of Pakistan shall remain open however considering the current situation, in case your concerned NBP branch is not open or operational during above mentioned timings we would request you to contact any nearest NBP branch for availing banking facilities and requirements. “We encourage all our customers to use our call centre 111-627-627 and our digital channels including debit cards, ATMs and mobile app (free IBT/IBFT facilities) for their banking needs.”