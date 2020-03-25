Share:

Islamabad - As a step towards controlling the corona epidemic in Pakistan, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)- with the help of Army and the government- have managed to provide all the hospitals with safety equipments in order to mitigate the transmission of virus to the doctors. Talking exclusively, Idrees Masud NDMA’s member of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) stated that the very first priority of their management was to provide adequate supply of protective equipment to all the hospitals as well as the chemist stores and markets so that people receive a steady supply and the market does not go short of these products.

Elaborating the task, the official briefed that they were focused on maintaining the supply chain of the needed products or equipments to the hospitals and the doctors. Further, he said that it was a doctor’s fight as they know more about the virus than any of us. Therefore, it was are very first responsibility to ensure the safety of doctors who are actually fighting the virus and helping us to eradicate it from our nation. When this correspondent asked him about which of the equipments were ensured of being supplied to all the hospitals, the incumbent said that equipment like N-95 Mask, protective body suit, sanitizers, medicines and many other related products are to be given to every hospital for the members of their staff and doctors. Today-according to a press release by NDMA- in the last 24 hours, the department has successfully managed to provide the required protective equipment to all the private as well as government hospitals of Pakistan.

The protective equipment supplied to the hospitals includes face masks N-95, face sheilds, protective suits, surgical caps, cotton rolls, Detol and thermal guns. The same has also been supplied to the staff and doctors present in the airports. The press release also states that yesterday night, a total of 141 Pakistani nationals came from Doha and Dubai. Each of these passengers was carefully screened and checked. However, according to the press release by NDMA, no one was found suspicious. Therefore, each one of the arriving passengers was sent to their homes. Lately, after the incident of Taftan border and the huge emergence of corona victims, the doctors present over there complained to the relevant authorities of the inadequate supply of the required equipment which was resulting in an uncontrollable situation which they could not handle. They insisted that they must be provided with all the required equipment so that they could help others get rid of it instead of becoming virus suspects themselves.

Pakistan today reported its eighth death from the novel coronavirus in the country and 16 new cases taking the nationwide toll of positive cases to 908.

The death was reported by Punjab, its first so far. According to provincial Health Minister Yasmin Rashid, the patient was a 57-year-old admitted to Mayo Hospital.

According to Punjab Health Department, there are 265 confirmed cases in the province. According to the break up 176 cases were of pilgrims, 59 in Lahore, 12 in Gujrat, seven in Gujranwala, three in Jhelum, two each in Rawalpindi and Multan and one case each in Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Rahim Yar Khan and Sargodha.

Sindh remains the worst affected with a total of 399 cases. In Karachi alone, the numbers of cases are 130 with the majority said to be cases of “local transmission”.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department, the number of cases in the province stands at 38 after four new patients were reported, while the number of reported cases in Gilgit-Baltistan is 80.

Balochistan has reported 108 cases, while one case has been reported from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.