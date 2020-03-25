Share:

ISLAMABAD - On the directives of Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Board of National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) has approved grant financing of $50m (PKR 7,899m) for immediate response to Covid-19. Based on anticipated/forecasted, the grant will be used to effectively respond to minimize impact of Covid-19 through provision of medical products including but not limited to Testing kits, Viral RNA Extraction Kits, Mobile X-ray machines, Clinical ICU Ventilators, Syringe Pumps, N 95 Masks, Thermal Guns & Scanners. Out of the approved US$ 50 million, 20 million has already been transferred into the federal treasury/National Disaster Risk Management Fund.

For implementation of said project NDMA will work in close coordination with Ministry of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.