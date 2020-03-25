Share:

PESHAWAR - Corona virus has emerged as an enemy against hu­manity worldwide including Pakistan. It was stated by Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), while expressing his concerns over the epidemic.

The writers’ community of Pakistan always en­courages the people of Pakistan through their writ­ings, he said in a statement issued here on Tuesday. Like other national institutions, the PAL has resolved to fight against this disease and announced an award for the writings by the writers’ community of Paki­stan focusing on the disaster of humanity by this ep­idemic. The newly announced, one time award un­der title “Pakistan Umeed-e-Zeest Award-2020” will be given on three best writings in all Pakistani lan­guages, to be judged by a jury of senior writers from all over the country. All writings will be uploaded on the website of PAL, as and when received from the poets, the chairman explained. The PAL is requesting the writers all over the country to send their writings on the topic to PAL on the email address umeed@pal.gov.pk by April 30, 2020. The writers, in their writ­ings, should address the issues relating to destruc­tion of humanity by corona virus, difficulties being faced by common man to encourage the doctors and para-medical staff, volunteers, Pakistan Army, police, all governments officials, political leadership and show their solidarity with the bereaved families of departed souls, who died in the prevailing epidemic. The writings should also urge the general public to comply with the preventive advisory of the govern­ment in this regard.