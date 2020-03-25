Share:

KARACHI: - Several parts of the country received rainfall, while it also drizzled in some parts of Karachi on Tuesday. Tuesday morning Nazimabad, SITE Area, Ferozabad, Tariq Road, Baloch Colony and adjacent localities received light rainfall or drizzle, according to reports. Clouds also covered sky and turned weather pleasant with light rainfall in Nawabshah and Naushehro Feroz districts in Sindh. Several parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received heavy to light rainfall including Kot Radha Kishan, Sahiwal, Pakpatan, Vehari, Okara, Sarae Alamgir, Pasrur, Mian Channu, Gujrat, Tabba Sultanpur, Phalia, Buner, Swat and Lakki Marwat, met office said. A westerly wave had entered in Pakistan on Friday that intensified on Sunday and under the influence of this westerly wave, rains were reported in the country. The met office had earlier predicted dust-thunderstorm-rain and hailstorm at few places in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Larkana and Karachi.