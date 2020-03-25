Share:

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday night announced its cricketers and staff will play their part in the fight against COVID-19 by making contributions to the government’s emergency fund.

The centrally contracted players will collectively donate PKR5million to the fund.

In addition to the cricketers’ contribution, PCB staff up to the rank of Senior Managers will donate one day’s salary, while the General Managers and above will donate two days’ salary.

Furthermore, the PCB, as an institution, will match the contribution of its staff to the government fund.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said here, “The Pakistan Cricket Board has always stood with the people of Pakistan in desperate times. This is one of the gravest, most challenging and unprecedented times, which our local and federal governments and health workers are having to face with.”

“While we continue to pray for the wellbeing and success of our health workers so that normality returns to our society, we at the PCB are making a small contribution which will support the government in its endeavours against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“I am fully aware like a lot of other generous people in our society, our cricketers and staff are privately supporting the local governments and various other charities by making contributions in their own ways. We are grateful to them for their valuable support.”

“The success of nations is measured by how they come together in difficult times, and this is one such moment when we all must stand united.”

“On behalf of the PCB, I once again urge the people of Pakistan to seriously take all precautionary measures as these have been designed for their and their loved ones’ safety. We are a resilient nation and I have no doubt we will defeat this pandemic together.”

PCB health advisory:

• Stay indoors and avoid public gatherings

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 per cent alcohol if soap and water are not available

• Avoid shaking hands

• Maintain social distancing

• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

• Practice respiratory hygiene

• If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early