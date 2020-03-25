Share:

LAHORE - City markets presented a deserted look as most of the businesses remained closed on the first day of 14 days lockdown on Tuesday.

Bakeries, fruit-vegetable shops, pharmacies, kiryana stores, dairy products’ shops and pharmacies, however, were opened to facilitate public buy eatables and necessary medicines.

The masses, not only youths but also families, continued coming out on four, three and two wheelers to spoil the government plan of maintaining social distancing through partial lockdown. Auto-rickshaws and motorcycle-rickshaws continued to ply on city roads notwithstanding the social distancing bar in which each person has to keep at least three-foot distance from the other. The motorcycle-rickshaws were seen carrying six-to eight commuters without any protective gear and in most cases overcharging the people.

Youth was also seen violating ban on pillion-riding. Even three-youngsters were seen riding on one bike on roads like The Mall, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road and Canal Bank Road.

In the afternoon, the restriction seemed to be loosened as families were seen riding in their cars and youngsters not only riding pillion but doing tripling in sheer violation of traffic laws.

As per government announcement, not more than two persons can travel in a car and a third rider can be added in case of shifting a patient to the hospital.

Except rail and air traffic, inter and intra-city public transport also came to a standstill. Metro buses had stopped plying a day ago, while ride-hailing services had been out of gear since a week.

Police to take action over violation of Section 144

The Capital City Police would take action against those violating Section 144 imposed by the government as a preventive measure in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman for the police said here on Tuesday that special police teams have been constituted to take action against those coming out of their houses unnecessary, adding that police pickets would be set up to stop unnecessary traveling.

Special police squads would be deployed at all entry and exit points in the provincial capital, he said and added that people should stay at their homes and do not travel unnecessarily.

Action would also be taken on opening of parks, hotels, restaurants, gyms, snooker clubs and educational institutions, whereas those involved in hoarding/selling of important medical supplies, facemasks and sanitizers on exorbitant prices would also be taken to task.