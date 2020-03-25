Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called for timely decisions and implementation of projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to avoid cost escalation. Chairing a briefing on the review status of CPEC Energy Projects here the Prime Minister said that these projects are vital for the development of the country and will provide huge opportunities of employment, communication and economic prosperity. According to a statement issued by the PM media office, a detailed briefing was given on energy sector projects including Kohala hydropower project, Azad Patan hydropower project, Gwadar power project, and power projects in Thar and Karot hydropower project. Emphasizing on the need for timely decisions to avoid cost-escalation on these projects, the Prime Minister said that fast-pace implementation is in the interest of the country. He said that Pakistan enjoys extreme good-will with China that has been proven time and again during emergent situations. Chairman CPEC Authority, Asim Saleem Bajwa briefed the meeting in detail about progress on CPEC projects and said that there are 22 projects in the CPEC's energy portfolio, among which 9 have already been commissioned. The briefing was attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant to PM for Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Chairman CPEC Authority Lt Gen (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa, and Secretaries of Power, Petroleum and Planning divisions besides chairperson FBR, chief secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir and senior officials. Punjab chief secretary was also available through video link.