Share:

Islamabad - Poland has launched a smartphone app for coronavirus patients to prove to the authorities that they are in quarantine by sending regular selfies. The ‹Home quarantine› app is intended for people undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine after returning from abroad. Those who do not send updates within 20 minutes of being asked to risk being visited by the police, according to reports. ‹People in quarantine have a choice: either receive unexpected visits from the police, or download this app,› Karol Manys, digital ministry spokesman told. The app uses geo location and facial recognition, allowing quarantined users to check-in with authorities to confirm they are indeed staying at home as required. The Polish government is reportedly automatically making accounts for people it wants to observe a period of self-isolation. Users upload a selfie and they are then randomly peppered with random requests throughout the day. The app, which is available to download on Google Play and the App Store, according to Poland’s Digital Ministry, notifies police if users fail to respond within 20 minutes.