Share:

Rawalpindi-Gujar Khan policeon Tuesdaycarried out a raid at a gambling den and rounded up a dozen of gamblers including a leader of ruling party, according to details.

Police also seized cash, 17 mobile phones, five motorcycles, playing cards and other stuff.

All the gamblers were put behind lockup and a case under The Punjab Prevention of Gambling Ordinance 1978-5 and 1978-7.

According to sources, the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas has directed the police to root out the gambling dens from the district and to arrest all the gamblers.

A case was registered against the accused.

SHO PS Gujar Khan Inspector Mian Imran Mehmood, when contacted, confirmed raid on a gambling den and arrest of 12 persons including a political leader of PTI. He said police have been accelerating action against outlaws including gamblers in the area on directions of CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas.